Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/ugly-sweater-cookie-decorating-contest.html
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Ugly Sweater Cookie decorating contest

2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating Contest.

Members $5
21 and up only

The Cost gets you:

A cookie that you can decorate
Cool frosting and decorations
Wine Tasting

There will be 2 winners for the Cookie Decorating

What will you win?

The runner up will get a $25 Gift Card
The winner will get a $50 Gift Card

Call the winery to make reservations. Reservation deadline is November 27th.

 

Fee: $10

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
