|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|503-648-8198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/ugly-sweater-cookie-decorating-contest.html
|All Dates:
Ugly Sweater Cookie decorating contest
2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating Contest.
Members $5
21 and up only
The Cost gets you:
A cookie that you can decorate
Cool frosting and decorations
Wine Tasting
There will be 2 winners for the Cookie Decorating
What will you win?
The runner up will get a $25 Gift Card
The winner will get a $50 Gift Card
Call the winery to make reservations. Reservation deadline is November 27th.
Fee: $10
