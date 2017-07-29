|Location:
|Kathken park
|Map:
|5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-316-3911
|Email:
|kathkenvyd@aol.com
|Website:
|http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Ty Curtis rocks vines @ Kathken Vineyards
He's Back!! Our and your personal favorite musician, Ty Curtis, performs with his band at the park in Kathken Vineyards. What can I say about this man that hasn't been said or written a million times? If you haven't seen him before, ask your friends and be here with them! Advanced tickets and table reservations highly recommended! Call 503-316-3911. Bring a jacket/blanket & camp chair for your comfort. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests, or refunds. Food and beverages are provided for purchase. Come early for closer parking!
Fee: $10 per person