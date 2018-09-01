Ty Curtis closes out Summer Music @ Kathken!

After 17 years of providing quality music here at Kathken, we’re hanging it up! Yup! This is our last concert of summer Music in the Park & fittingly, Ty Curtis will perform! Be sure to purchase your tickets & reserve a table in advance as I’m certain the concert will sell out!! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually, bring a jacket & a camp chair (for your comfort if not reserving a table..and even if you are as your chairs more comfy than our hard plastic ones!) as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please! Security on site!

Fee: $10 per person