Additional Details (50 words or less): Every Saturday in July we will be showcasing local musicians with some serious talent. Grab a glass or bottle with friends, order an artisan cheese and charcuterie, then sit back, relax, and enjoy the afternoon.

Tunes On The Terrace: Featuring Big Chief and the

Additional Details (50 words or less): Every Saturday in July we will be showcasing local musicians with some serious talent. Grab a glass or bottle with friends, order an artisan cheese and charcuterie, then sit back, relax, and enjoy the afternoon.