Tunes on the Patio ft. Wanderlodge

Wanderlodge will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, June 30th. Come hang out & listen to the rock and roll tunes of Wanderlodge. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines.

Wanderlodge is Matt Cadenelli & Kris Stuart. Matt Cadenelli is a longtime Portland musician and member of such bands as The Don of Division Street, Fernando, Brothers & Sister, Dr. Theopolis, Portland Country Underground, and others. Weaving together musical styles from Wilco to Nick Lowe to The Kinks to Neil Young, his sounds feature song-centric, melodious vistas aligned with insightful lyrical musings. Kris Stuart has led the local power trio Rootjack in the NW stages for many years. A fierce electric slide/lead guitar player and gritty, soulful vocalist, his songs bring story and wisdom accessible by all audiences. Also a member of new local fave rock and roll country band, The Deadstring Family Band and Allman Brothers tribute band Brothers & Sister.