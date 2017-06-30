 Calendar Home
Map:Dobbes Family Estate @ 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tunes-on-the-patio-ft-wanderlodge/
All Dates:Jun 30, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tunes on the Patio ft. Wanderlodge

Wanderlodge will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, June 30th. Come hang out & listen to the rock and roll tunes of Wanderlodge. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines.

Wanderlodge is Matt Cadenelli & Kris Stuart. Matt Cadenelli is a longtime Portland musician and member of such bands as The Don of Division Street, Fernando, Brothers & Sister, Dr. Theopolis, Portland Country Underground, and others. Weaving together musical styles from Wilco to Nick Lowe to The Kinks to Neil Young, his sounds feature song-centric, melodious vistas aligned with insightful lyrical musings. Kris Stuart has led the local power trio Rootjack in the NW stages for many years. A fierce electric slide/lead guitar player and gritty, soulful vocalist, his songs bring story and wisdom accessible by all audiences. Also a member of new local fave rock and roll country band, The Deadstring Family Band and Allman Brothers tribute band Brothers & Sister.

