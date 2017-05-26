 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tunes-on-the-patio-ft-hip-hatchet/
All Dates:May 26, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tunes on the Patio ft. Hip Hatchet

Wine, tasty bites, sunshine & good tunes — what could go wrong?!

Hip Hatchet will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, May 26th. Come hang out & listen to the folky tunes of Hip Hatchet. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines.

With a voice that can meander from a whispering purr to a hardened howl, Hip Hatchet lusters the poetics of travel. Threading bold and unique guitar picking patterns with the strings of experience Hip Hatchet, the songwriting moniker of Philippe Bronchtein, is the beautiful resolution of a life lived in motion.

Wine, tasty bites, sunshine & good tunes — what could go wrong?! Hip Hatchet will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, May 26th. Come hang out & listen to the folky tunes of Hip Hatchet. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines. With a voice that can meander from a whispering purr to a hardened howl, Hip Hatchet lusters ...
Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS