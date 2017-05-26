Tunes on the Patio ft. Hip Hatchet

Wine, tasty bites, sunshine & good tunes — what could go wrong?!

Hip Hatchet will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, May 26th. Come hang out & listen to the folky tunes of Hip Hatchet. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines.

With a voice that can meander from a whispering purr to a hardened howl, Hip Hatchet lusters the poetics of travel. Threading bold and unique guitar picking patterns with the strings of experience Hip Hatchet, the songwriting moniker of Philippe Bronchtein, is the beautiful resolution of a life lived in motion.