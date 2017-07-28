 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tunes-on-the-patio-ft-elise-leblanc/
All Dates:Jul 28, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tunes on the Patio ft. Elise LeBlanc

Wine, tasty bites, sunshine & good tunes — what could go wrong?!

Elise LeBlanc will be playing at our Tunes on the Patio on Friday, June 28th. Come hang out & listen to the indie-folk tunes of Elise LeBlanc. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines.

Portland-based Canadian singer-songwriter Elise LeBlanc writes songs that explore a roller-coaster of emotions, strength in vulnerability and stubborn optimism. Her sound blends indie-folk with 1940s pop/jazz, and her vocal style is reminiscent of Ingrid Michaelson and Lisa Hannigan. Combining soulful beats with woodsy, folk instrumentation, Elise creates a mood that is upbeat and earthy. Her debut album, Runaway Kites weaves a musical tapestry with lapsteel guitar, banjo uke, upright bass, vintage organ and layers of angsty old-school percussion.

