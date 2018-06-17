Tunes on the Patio: Bri Cauz

Wine, tasty bites & soulful acoustic tunes-- what a perfect Sunday evening! Join us at Dobbes Family Estate for Tunes on the Patio with local artist Bri Cauz. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines, and receive 15% off bottles enjoyed on our patio.



Every third Sunday of summer months come listen to the sounds of four different local musical artists.



Featured Artists:



Sunday, May 20th- Leah & Austin

Sunday, June 17th- Bri Cauz

Sunday, July 15th - Jacob Westfall

Sunday, August 19th- Common Hours