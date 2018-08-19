Location: Dobbes Family Estate Map: 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 503-538-1141 Email: info@dobbesfamilyestate.com Website: http://dobbesfamilyestate.com/ All Dates: May 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Leah & Austin

Jun 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Katie Carlene

Jul 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Jacob Westfall

Aug 19, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Common Hours



Tunes on the Patio

Wine, tasty bites & local tunes -- what a perfect Sunday evening! Join us at Dobbes Family Estate for Tunes on the Patio every third Sunday of summer months to listen to the sounds of four different local musical artists. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines, and receive 15% off bottles enjoyed on our patio.



Featured Artists:



Sunday, May 20th- Leah & Austin

Sunday, June 17th- Katie Carlene

Sunday, July 15th - Jacob Westfall

Sunday, August 19th- Common Hours