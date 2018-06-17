 Calendar Home
Tunes on the Patio

Wine, tasty bites & local tunes -- what a perfect Sunday evening! Join us at Dobbes Family Estate for Tunes on the Patio every third Sunday of summer months to listen to the sounds of four different local musical artists. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines, and receive 15% off bottles enjoyed on our patio.

Featured Artists:

Sunday, May 20th- Leah & Austin
Sunday, June 17th- Katie Carlene
Sunday, July 15th - Jacob Westfall
Sunday, August 19th- Common Hours

Wine, tasty bites & local tunes - what a perfect Sunday evening at Dobbes Family Estate!

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
