|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://dobbesfamilyestate.com/
|All Dates:
Tunes on the Patio
Wine, tasty bites & local tunes -- what a perfect Sunday evening! Join us at Dobbes Family Estate for Tunes on the Patio every third Sunday of summer months to listen to the sounds of four different local musical artists. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly compliment our featured wines, and receive 15% off bottles enjoyed on our patio.
Featured Artists:
Sunday, May 20th- Leah & Austin
Sunday, June 17th- Katie Carlene
Sunday, July 15th - Jacob Westfall
Sunday, August 19th- Common Hours
Wine, tasty bites & local tunes - what a perfect Sunday evening at Dobbes Family Estate!