|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/truffle-winemakers-dinner/
|All Dates:
Truffle Winemaker’s Dinner
Please come join us for an amazing truffle dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines-
MENU
Zuppa – Soup
Velvety potato soup with truffles
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Pinot Gris 2015
Antipasti
Roasted polenta topped with homemade Cotechino sausage & truffles
2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Tempranillo
Primi
Handmade Gnocchi topped with creamy truffle sauce & roasted hazelnuts
2012 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon
Secondi
Smoked & slowly roasted rabbit with shaved truffles served on potatoes & roasted bell peppers
2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery Syrah
Dessert
Handmade beignet filled with chocolate & cherry pastry cream topped with truffles
2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon
AgriVino Event Center
featuring Chef Dario Pisoni and our Boyd Teegarden at 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton OR.
$100 for paired wines with 5 courses & gratuity included
For reservations call 503-438-6211
or www.agrivinocarlton.com
Tickets: http://www.agrivinocarlton.com/.