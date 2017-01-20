 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/truffle-winemakers-dinner/
All Dates:Jan 20, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Truffle Winemaker’s Dinner

Please come join us for an amazing truffle dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines-

 

MENU

Zuppa – Soup

Velvety potato soup with truffles

2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Pinot Gris 2015

 

Antipasti

Roasted polenta topped with homemade Cotechino sausage & truffles

2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Tempranillo

 

Primi

Handmade Gnocchi topped with creamy truffle sauce & roasted hazelnuts

2012 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon

 

Secondi

Smoked & slowly roasted rabbit with shaved truffles served on potatoes & roasted bell peppers

2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery Syrah

 

Dessert

Handmade beignet filled with chocolate & cherry pastry cream topped with truffles

2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon

 

AgriVino Event Center

featuring Chef Dario Pisoni and our Boyd Teegarden at 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton OR.

 

$100 for paired wines with 5 courses & gratuity included

For reservations call 503-438-6211

or www.agrivinocarlton.com

 

Tickets: http://www.agrivinocarlton.com/.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
