Truffle Winemaker’s Dinner

Please come join us for an amazing truffle dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines-

MENU



Zuppa – Soup



Velvety potato soup with truffles



2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Pinot Gris 2015

Antipasti



Roasted polenta topped with homemade Cotechino sausage & truffles



2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Tempranillo

Primi



Handmade Gnocchi topped with creamy truffle sauce & roasted hazelnuts



2012 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon

Secondi



Smoked & slowly roasted rabbit with shaved truffles served on potatoes & roasted bell peppers



2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery Syrah

Dessert



Handmade beignet filled with chocolate & cherry pastry cream topped with truffles



2013 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon

AgriVino Event Center



featuring Chef Dario Pisoni and our Boyd Teegarden at 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton OR.

$100 for paired wines with 5 courses & gratuity included



For reservations call 503-438-6211



or www.agrivinocarlton.com

Tickets: http://www.agrivinocarlton.com/.