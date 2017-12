Truffle Winemaker Dinner at AgriVino Event Center\

Please come join us for an amazing truffle 5 course dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines featuring Chef Dario Pisoni and Natalie’s Estate Winemaker, Boyd Teegarden.

MENU

Selection of Italian Cheeses & Meats

Natalie’s Estate Winery, “Estate Vineyard” 2017 Pinot Noir Rose’

Zuppa

Velvety Potato Soup Topped with Freshly Shaved Truffle

Antipasti

Thinly sliced Carpaccio served with Truffle Burrata

Natalie’s Estate Winery, “Estate Vineyard” 2017 Pinot Noir

Primi

Handmade Ravioli Stuffed with Braised Cheek Topped with Butter and Truffle

Natalie’s Estate Winery, “Columbia Valley” 2013 Meritage

Secondi

Slowly Wine Brasied Veal Served on Truffled Potato Puree

Natalie’s Estate Winery, “Columbia Valley” 2014 Petite Verdot

Dessert

Authentic Italian Pannacotta topped with Candy Cherries & Amaretti

Natalie’s Estate Winery, “Columbia Valley” 2014 Sangiovese Reserve

Where: AgriVino Event Center, 10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton OR.

When: August 19th

Ticket information: $100.00 per person. This includes paired wines with 5 courses. Maximum of 40 guests. For reservations call 503-438-6211or http://www.agrivinocarlton.com