|Location:
|August Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-6766 x115
|Email:
|celesteaugustcellars@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.augustcellars.com
Trick or "Treat Yo'Self"
Come "Treat Yo'Self" to a full flight of wines we carefully paired with traditional Halloween candies that you'd find in trick or treat bags.
We'll go through 6-7 different pairings, and even include nut free options for all of them if you can't indulge in the more nutty candies.
Fee: $12
Wine pairings with some of the more common favorite Halloween candy!