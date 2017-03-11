 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-537-9150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Mar 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Trent Moffett Pours Napa Wines at Anam Cara

Trent Moffett, owner and winemaker of Moffett Vineyards, joins us as our Second Saturday Guest Winemaker. A second-generation vintner, Trent started making wine in the Napa Valley and now divides his time between Napa and his family home in the Willamette hills. With his thoughtful dedication to making highest quality, limited production wines, he has a rare perspective of both Bordeaux and Burgundy traditions.

Trent will bring two of his Napa stunners: the 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Proprietary Red, as well as a newly released 2015 Willamette Valley Pinot.

Tasting includes wines from both Anam Cara and Moffett, waived with purchase of two bottles. 

Fee: $15, waived with 2-bottle purchase

Rare opportunity to taste blockbuster Napa wines, and new 2015 Pinot

