Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/222965808333382/
All Dates:Aug 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 26, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Trailblazers of Washington Wine @ AniChe Cellars

Yup, Washingstate has some traditionalists in the wine industry. But some of us find our state’s fertile soils an excellent place for intrepid trailblazing wines! We makes lots of these. Hands down, Aniche is the vanguard for unique wines. Wines made from an all female winemaking team, old and new techniques paired with old and new style blends of over 30 varieties, we lead, scout and machete our way into the future.

One weekend only offer of 25% off any two bottle purchase on select trailblazer wines. Wine club members enjoy 40% off of two bottle purchase or more.

Aniche is the vanguard for unique wines made by an all female winemaking team.

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
