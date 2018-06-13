 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 9198023391
Email:hannah@astradms.com
Website:http://https://www.cellarpass.com/tourism-boot-camp-boosting-your-consumer-visi-tickets-3387?promo=ASTRAGUEST
All Dates:Jun 13, 2018 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Tourism Boot Camp - Boosting Consumer Visitation

Join us along with other distinguished members of the Willamette Valley for an informative 90-minute session led by 4 wine, marketing & travel industry experts that will demonstrate how you can attract and grow visitation from offline and online sources, boost your bottom line and your club memberships and maintain social media relevance with an engaged audience.

Stoller Family Estate
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

