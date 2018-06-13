|Location:
Stoller Family Estate
|Map:
16161 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
9198023391
|Email:
hannah@astradms.com
|Website:
http://https://www.cellarpass.com/tourism-boot-camp-boosting-your-consumer-visi-tickets-3387?promo=ASTRAGUEST
|All Dates:
Tourism Boot Camp - Boosting Consumer Visitation
Join us along with other distinguished members of the Willamette Valley for an informative 90-minute session led by 4 wine, marketing & travel industry experts that will demonstrate how you can attract and grow visitation from offline and online sources, boost your bottom line and your club memberships and maintain social media relevance with an engaged audience.
