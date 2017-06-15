|Location:
|The Barberry
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5038570457
|steve@kaosmac.com
|http://www.thebarberry.com/calendar
Torii Mor Wine Paired Dinner
The Barberry is partnering with Torii Mor Winery for a wine paired meal, specially paired with Torii Mor wine by Chef Jacob Way. $100 per person all in. Come enjoy our fresh seasonal fare, fantastic wines, and our exceptional environment.
Call (503) 857-0457 today to reserve your spot!
Fee: $100
