Location:Torii Mor Winery
Map:18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-554-0105
Email:info@toriimorwinery.com
Website:http://www.toriimorwinery.com
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Torii Mor Library Tasting

Join us for a trip through memory lane as we explore past vintages of Torii Mor of limited release wines. Once they're gone, they're gone! Enjoy a flight of some gems from our library for $15, or complimentary for club members. This event will take place in our winery and the Dundee tasting room will be closed.

Torii Mor Winery
Torii Mor Winery 18365 18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

