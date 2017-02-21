 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:905 NE 10th Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tinas-library-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Feb 21, 2017 1:00 am - 3:30 am

Tina's Library Wine Dinner

Four course dinner at baR prepared by Tina’s ….tons of library wines! Get in Here!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1872449059704600/

 

Four course dinner at baR prepared by Tina’s ….tons of library wines! Get in Here! https://www.facebook.com/events/1872449059704600/  
Remy Wines
Remy Wines 97128 905 NE 10th Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS