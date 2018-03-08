Location: Remy Wines Tasting Room Map: 17475 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 503-864-8777 Email: info@remywines.com Website: http://www.remywines.com All Dates: Mar 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mar 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mar 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mar 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Mar 29, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Thursday Lunch Club in March

Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.



*Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.Gratuity not included.



Email info@remywines.com for reservations.

Fee: $20.00