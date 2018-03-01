|Location:
|Remy Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|17475 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-8777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.remywines.com
|All Dates:
Thursday Lunch Club in March
Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.
*Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.Gratuity not included.
Email info@remywines.com for reservations.
Fee: $20.00
Lunch* and wine $20 Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00