Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:http://www.remywines.com
All Dates:Feb 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Feb 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Feb 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Feb 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mar 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Thursday Lunch Club

Lunch and wine $20, Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance. Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00.

Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.

Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.

 

Fee: $20, free for club members

