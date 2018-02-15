Location: Remy Wines Tasting Room Map: 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 503-864-8777 Email: info@remywines.com Website: http://www.remywines.com All Dates: Feb 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Feb 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Feb 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Feb 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Mar 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Thursday Lunch Club

Lunch and wine $20, Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance. Seatings at 12, 12:30, 1:00.



Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience.



Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.

Fee: $20, free for club members