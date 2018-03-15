 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://krisellecellars.com
All Dates:Mar 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Mar 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Mar 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Mar 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Mar 29, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursdays at Kriselle Cellars

Thirsty Thursdays at Kriselle Cellars! Special pricing on bottles of wine every Thursday throughout the month of March.

Thirsty Thursdays at Kriselle Cellars! Special pricing on bottles of wine every Thursday throughout the month of March.
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS