|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|nora@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Thirsty Thursdays at Kriselle Cellars
Thirsty Thursdays at Kriselle Cellars! Special pricing on bottles of wine every Thursday throughout the month of March.
