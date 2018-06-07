 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503)623-6181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/243894442821008/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night

Gather your team and join us for Thirsty Thursday Trivia hosted by Chateau Bianca Winery! Light Food will be available for purchase!

 

Fee: $Free

Trivia and Wine Oh My

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97128
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS