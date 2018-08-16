 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thirsty-thursday-trivia-chateau-bianca-winery-25512.html
All Dates:Aug 2, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Thirsty Thursday Trivia @ Chateau Bianca Winery

Gather your team and join us for Thirsty Thursday Trivia hosted by Chateau Bianca Winery! Light Food will be available for purchase, and you are welcome to bring food with you!

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Chateau Bianca
Chateau Bianca 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
