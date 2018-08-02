|Location:
|Chateau Bianca
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|(503) 623-6181
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
https://kazzit.com/event/thirsty-thursday-trivia-chateau-bianca-winery-25512.html
Thirsty Thursday Trivia @ Chateau Bianca Winery
Gather your team and join us for Thirsty Thursday Trivia hosted by Chateau Bianca Winery! Light Food will be available for purchase, and you are welcome to bring food with you!
Fee: $Free Admission
Gather your team and join us for Thirsty Thursday Trivia hosted by Chateau Bianca Winery! Light Food will be available for purchase, and you are welcome to bring food with you! Fee: $Free Admission
