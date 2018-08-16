|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Winery
|18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
|5036288463
|stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/?method=products.productDrilldown&productID=936EFB87-DB20-C01B-B26D-DA329ED1BE2A&originalMarketingURL=product/Third-Thursday---June-21st
Third Thursday at Raptor Ridge Winery
Join us for happy hour and small plates prepared by in-house chef Irene Bonn Laney.
Advance ticket purchase required.
Fee: $25/Person $20/Club Members
