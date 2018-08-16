 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:stacy@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/?method=products.productDrilldown&productID=936EFB87-DB20-C01B-B26D-DA329ED1BE2A&originalMarketingURL=product/Third-Thursday---June-21st
All Dates:Aug 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Third Thursday at Raptor Ridge Winery

Join us for happy hour and small plates prepared by in-house chef Irene Bonn Laney.
Advance ticket purchase required.

 

Fee: $25/Person $20/Club Members

Happy Hour at Raptor Ridge Winery

Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, OR 97132
