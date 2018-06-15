 Calendar Home
Location:Methven Family Vineyards
Map:130 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/third-fridays-with-chris-baron/
All Dates:Jun 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Third Fridays with Chris Baron

5p-8p. FREE. All Ages. Third Fridays at Methven Family Vineyards Dundee tasting room! Courtesy of Drew, Jill, and Allen. Come on down and support this Great local wine maker as they support local arts culture and music on a regular basis!!

Tickets: https://www.bandsintown.com/t/21252973?app_id=fb_events&came_from=268.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

