Third Fridays with Chris Baron

5p-8p. FREE. All Ages. Third Fridays at Methven Family Vineyards Dundee tasting room! Courtesy of Drew, Jill, and Allen. Come on down and support this Great local wine maker as they support local arts culture and music on a regular basis!!

Tickets: https://www.bandsintown.com/t/21252973?app_id=fb_events&came_from=268.