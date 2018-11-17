 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Ln, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/third-anniversary-celebration-at-domaine-divio/
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Third Anniversary Celebration at Domaine Divio

Celebrate our third anniversary with us! Pre-Thanksgiving weekend will mark three years since we opened our tasting room to the public.

Join us for a fantastic day of fine foods, great wine and good times as we celebrate this milestone.

Along with a special wine flight on the day, enjoy a selection of gourmet bites prepared by the Domaine Divio Executive Chef, Christophe Vezinet.

Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Ln, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

