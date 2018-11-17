Third Anniversary Celebration at Domaine Divio

Celebrate our third anniversary with us! Pre-Thanksgiving weekend will mark three years since we opened our tasting room to the public.



Join us for a fantastic day of fine foods, great wine and good times as we celebrate this milestone.



Along with a special wine flight on the day, enjoy a selection of gourmet bites prepared by the Domaine Divio Executive Chef, Christophe Vezinet.