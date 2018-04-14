 Calendar Home
Location:David Hill Vineyards & Winery
Map:46350 NW David Hill Road/ PO Box 366, Forest Grove, OR, 97116, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/think-pink-rose-party/
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

THINK PINK ROSÉ PARTY

This year we are excited to partner with Tobias and Ethan of EAT Oyster Bar from Portland for our first Rosé party.

Our intentional ‘Provencal’ style 2017 David Hill Rosé comes from our Estate Pinot Noir clones 667 & 777 showing beautiful flavors of pomegranate and persimmon with a refreshing elegant finish. This Rosé is a beautiful pairing with oysters.

You will receive three different types of oysters
to enjoy with your glass of Rosé in the winery.
*Additional glass or bottle sales for purchase.
Member pricing $15 (up to 4 guests per membership)
Guest pricing $20

April 14th, 2018
3 pm to 5 pm

RSVP by April 9th, 2018 to jennifer@davidhillwinery.com

