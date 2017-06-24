 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 24, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Wildflowers at Bennett Vineyards

The Wildflowers Bluegrass band returns the Tasting Room bringing their awesome classic Bluegrass sound "from the heart". Taco Intrusion with "tacos from another dimension", right here on Earth, for purchase! We'll have a great assortment of red and white wines, as well as beer and hard ciders. We'll open at noon. Come on out to our casual country setting for an evening you're sure to enjoy.

Great Bluegrass, delicious food and wine!

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room 25974 25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS