The Wildflowers at Bennett Vineyards

The Wildflowers Bluegrass band returns the Tasting Room bringing their awesome classic Bluegrass sound "from the heart". Taco Intrusion with "tacos from another dimension", right here on Earth, for purchase! We'll have a great assortment of red and white wines, as well as beer and hard ciders. We'll open at noon. Come on out to our casual country setting for an evening you're sure to enjoy.