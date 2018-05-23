The Water Oasis Grand Re-Opening

Please join in our celebrations for the Grand Re-Opening!



We are so EXCITED to be able to show you the finished Pavilion Structure and all the hard work we have been doing around here to prepare for the best 2018 wedding season and beyond!!



Kumar and Rhiannon, along with the whole Water Oasis Team, look forward to seeing you there : )



We will have some delicious bites and treats, along with some wine/beer for you to enjoy! Details on Vendors Participating to come soon, so keep an eye out on Social Media.



The entire property will be set up for a Wedding: with each area fully designed by an amazing team of vendors. You won't want to miss it, it's going to be stunning!



PLEASE RSVP!

Fee: $0