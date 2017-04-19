 Calendar Home
Location:SE Wine Collective
Map:2425 SE 35th Pl, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/the-tasting-group-amphora-wines-with-the-beckhams/
All Dates:Apr 19, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

The Tasting Group: Amphora Wines with the Beckhams

Learn all about wines of the world made in amphorae by two people who make these clay vessels right here in Oregon!

Andrew and Annedria Beckham of Beckham Estate Vineyard are the real deal and you’ll love the wealth of knowledge they have to share with the lucky few who get to attend this Tasting Group

$20 per person for the class and tastes of 6-8 wines. Tasting fee refunded with purchase of two or more bottles.

RSVP required as seating is very limited. Please write: Craig@SEWineCollective.com to save your spot!

SE Wine Collective
