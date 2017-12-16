 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/the-raw-bar-solena-2/
All Dates:Dec 16, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Raw Bar @ Soléna

Have you been to a Raw Bar before? Neither had we. Until we did. And now we can’t get enough.

That’s why we’ve partnered with our good friend Ricardo from Pura Vida in McMinnville to bring you the ultimate raw bar experience; right here in the Soléna tasting room.

This is going to be one culinary experience that you do not want to miss.

Tickets: http://www.solenaestate.com/the-raw-bar-2017.

