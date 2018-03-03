 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Vineyard
Map:9409 NE WORDEN HILL RD, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/the-portland-cheese-course/
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Portland Cheese Course

In partnership with the Portland Cheese Course, Erath is hosting a unique series of Wine and Cheese events.

Each session will focus on pairing 6 distinct cheeses with 6 world class Erath wines.

Our first class in the series will focus on the young, soft cheeses that are made from milk that comes fresh from the pastures and straight into becoming cheese. Fresh Spring Cheeses are a sign Spring is here. Explore what makes these cheese so special and what amazing Erath wines pair perfectly with them.

Seats are limited. Online reservations ONLY.
Purchase Tickets Online

Tickets: https://www.erath.com/shop/merchandise-events/the-portland-cheese-course-fresh-spring-cheeses.

In partnership with the Portland Cheese Course, Erath is hosting a unique series of Wine and Cheese events. Each session will focus on pairing 6 distinct cheeses with 6 world class Erath wines. Our first class in the series will focus on the young, soft cheeses that are made from milk that comes fresh from the pastures and straight into becoming cheese. Fresh Spring Cheeses are a sign Spring is here. ...
Erath Vineyard
Erath Vineyard 97115 9409 NE WORDEN HILL RD, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS