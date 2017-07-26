The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show

The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show (IBWSS) is an annual trade show and conference, open to trade professionals only, which takes place in San Francisco, CA. IBWSS exhibitors are wineries and distilleries looking to sell bulk wine and spirits, producers and negociants who offer contract manufacturing / private label programs and wineries / distilleries / importers who have one time excess stock to clear.



In addition to a wide range of programs running throughout the fair, the trade show will also feature a business conference dedicated to the private label and bulk wine and spirit business. With in-depth market studies and instructional seminars from some of the industry’s biggest names, the central part of the conference’s remit is to encourage sustainable growth and profitability in the private label and bulk wine and spirit sector.

Fee: $700 – $3,200