The Flextones perform @ Kathken Vineyards

The Flextones are a local group from Keizer, Oregon, that really rocks the venues they appear in. Performing mostly rock, classic rock and blues, they will have you up and dancing or at least singing along with the tunes you love to listen to.

Remember to bring a jacket/blanket as evenings cool down in the park. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food & beverages available for purchase during event.

Fee: $10 per person