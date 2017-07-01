The Ellen Whyte Trio to perform @ Kathken yurt

Grammy award winning Ellen Whyte returns to the Skyroom yurt at the top of Kathken Vineyards to entertain you with Jean Pierre Garau on keyboard & Gene Houck on bass.

This trio plays blues, pop, jazz - you name it!! Please come out and enjoy the magnificent views, awesome music, yummy food to purchase from local vendors, award winning wines and friendship! No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Call 503-316-3911 for tickets and table reservations. Attendance limited to 100 people.

Fee: $10 per person