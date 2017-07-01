 Calendar Home
Location:Kathken Skyroom yurt
Map:5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 1, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm entry @ upper gate. Fee collected there. opens @ 6pm

The Ellen Whyte Trio to perform @ Kathken yurt

Grammy award winning Ellen Whyte returns to the Skyroom yurt at the top of Kathken Vineyards to entertain you with Jean Pierre Garau on keyboard & Gene Houck on bass.
This trio plays blues, pop, jazz - you name it!! Please come out and enjoy the magnificent views, awesome music, yummy food to purchase from local vendors, award winning wines and friendship! No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Call 503-316-3911 for tickets and table reservations. Attendance limited to 100 people.

Fee: $10 per person

Grammy award winning Ellen Whyte returns to the Skyroom yurt at the top of Kathken Vineyards to entertain you with Jean Pierre Garau on keyboard & Gene Houck on bass.This trio plays blues, pop, jazz - you name it!! Please come out and enjoy the magnificent views, awesome music, yummy food to purchase from local vendors, award winning wines and friendship! No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ...
Kathken Skyroom yurt
Kathken Skyroom yurt 97304 5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS