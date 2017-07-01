The Ellen Whyte Trio to perform @ Kathken yurt

In addition to the amazing Ellen Whyte's vocals and guitar, she has the multi talented Jean Pierre Garau on keyboards (lead and background vocals) & well known Gene Houck on bass guitar with lead and background vocals to join her @ our Skyroom yurt.

She gracefully moves among genres from blues to jazz to funk to ballads & a bit of rock. This is one group you do not want to miss this year! We will have wine, beer, water and sodas available for purchase as well as a local vendor providing food for purchase. All beverages and food must be purchased @ Kathken Vineyards and NO food or beverage will be allowed to be brought onto the property. Please NO children, dogs, ice chests...and no refunds. Attendance limited to 100 people. Entry will be @ the upper gate and gate opens @ 6pm. Entry fee will be collected at the gate.

Fee: $10 per person