 Calendar Home
Location:South Stage Cellars
Map:125 S 3rd Street, Jacksonville, OR, 97530, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/the-brothers-reed-at-south-stage-cellars/
All Dates:Apr 11, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Brothers Reed at South Stage Cellars

Find tour dates, merch., and videos at www.thebrothersreed.com. Listen to The Brothers Reed on Pandora, Youtube, iTunes, Spotify, or at www.thebrothersreed.com

“Their melodies make their music exceptional” – Natalie Johnson (music editor for Sneak Preview)

“…intoxicating sound a light in the darkness of the song craft” – Josh Gross (album review in Rogue Valley Messenger)

Despite their brotherhood, Aaron and Phil Reed didn’t start playing music together until two years ago after Phil left their hometown of St. Charles, Missouri to join Aaron in the unsullied mountains of the American Northwest. The brothers family blend of folk encapsulates the grit and humor of Midwest life with the swagger and serenity of the west coast. Their style evokes finger picking folk singers of the 60’s and 70’s with a contemporary and boundless edge. Cultivated from years of performing in bands ranging from heavy metal to reggae and rock, to punk, country, and funk, their musical dichotomy is at the root of their diverse yet seamless folk-brand.
With their comedic brotherly banter, impeccable harmonic expression, and widely varying influences, a Brothers Reed performance will have you reflecting on lost lives and lovers, laughing hysterically and leaving completely entertained.
Touring as a guitar-duo, the group incorporates harmonica, percussion and keys into their live performances, soothing your soul with songs that are familiar yet original. Whether they are finger picking their way through a lamentable ballad or bringing you around full-speed with a barn-burning bluegrass number, The Brothers Reed are masters of their craft.

Find tour dates, merch., and videos at www.thebrothersreed.com. Listen to The Brothers Reed on Pandora, Youtube, iTunes, Spotify, or at www.thebrothersreed.com “Their melodies make their music exceptional” – Natalie Johnson (music editor for Sneak Preview) “…intoxicating sound a light in the darkness of the song craft” – Josh Gross (album review in Rogue ...
South Stage Cellars
South Stage Cellars 97530 125 S 3rd Street, Jacksonville, OR, 97530, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS