The Brothers Reed at Coeur de Terre

The Brothers Reed headlines our second Coeur de Terre "Roots Music - Among The Roots" Summer Music concert July 9th, 1pm-4pm at the estate vineyard.

The brothers blend of folk and blues encapsulates the grit and humor of Midwest life with the swagger and serenity of the west coast. Their style evokes finger picking folk singers of the 60’s and 70’s with a contemporary and boundless edge.

No cover charge. Renaissance Catering will be at the winery to offer their delicious wood-fired artisan pizzas. Wines by the glass or bottle and soft drinks will be available.

This is a casual, family friendly, picnic style event. A fun way to relax on another gorgeous Oregon Summer Sunday at Coeur de Terre. Bring your blanket or camping chairs, musical ears and dancing feet. Join us for a fun Sunday afternoon at the winery. "Laisser les bons temps rouler"!

