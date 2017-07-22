 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Brewketts at Bennett Vineyards

Enjoy classic rock favorites from the 70s and 80s by this amazing trio. We've got lots of room for dancing! BUZZ Burger will be serving up delicious food for purchase. We feature several red, white and rosé wines, and local beer on tap. Come on out and enjoy an evening in the country, just minutes from Eugene.

Great music, delicious food and wine!

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

