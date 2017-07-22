|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 998 3336
|Email:
|lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
The Brewketts at Bennett Vineyards
Enjoy classic rock favorites from the 70s and 80s by this amazing trio. We've got lots of room for dancing! BUZZ Burger will be serving up delicious food for purchase. We feature several red, white and rosé wines, and local beer on tap. Come on out and enjoy an evening in the country, just minutes from Eugene.
Great music, delicious food and wine!