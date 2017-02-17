|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 998 3336
|Email:
|lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
|Website:
|http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
The Brewketts at Bennett Vineyards
Dance away your winter blues to classic rock favorites from the 70s and 80s. Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ will provide delicious dinner and snack options to go with your favorite wine or beer. The Tasting Room opens at 1 pm, and The Brewketts start their first set at 5 pm.
Classic 70s and 80s favorites, great food and wine!