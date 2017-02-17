 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 17, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Brewketts at Bennett Vineyards

Dance away your winter blues to classic rock favorites from the 70s and 80s. Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ will provide delicious dinner and snack options to go with your favorite wine or beer. The Tasting Room opens at 1 pm, and The Brewketts start their first set at 5 pm.

Classic 70s and 80s favorites, great food and wine!

