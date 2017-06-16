 Calendar Home
Location:Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Winery
Map:829 NE 5th St #700, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/the-bold-and-the-beautiful-an-exploration-of-the-mcminnville-ava/
All Dates:Jun 16, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Bold and the Beautiful: An exploration of the McMinnville AVA

The crew here at Brittan and Winderlea all have the commonality of curiosity. We ask questions and engage.

We invite you to engage with us as we offer three in-depth seminars and tastings this summer.

Seminar No. 1:

The Bold and the Beautiful: An exploration of the McMinnville AVA

The “wild west” of the Northern Willamette Valley, the remote and rugged terrain of the McMinnville AVA produces Pinot noir with “guts.” Join us as we delve into the microclimate and geology of, perhaps, the least understood area of the valley and discover why Robert Brittan was so drawn to the dynamism and challenge of this unique area.

Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Winery
Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Winery 97128 829 NE 5th St #700, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
