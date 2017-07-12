 Calendar Home
The Barberry Presents Live Music Wednesdays

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us on the Patio and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm.

Come and enjoy dinner and entertainment on the back patio. We have the following great artists coming up:

July 5: Black & Blue - A northwest blues collective
July 12: Sonny Hess - 2013 Winner of The Best New Act by the Cascade Blues Association
July 19: Ben Rice - Local guitar legend
July 26: Dave Floratos - 3-piece Jazz trio

Stay tuned for more acts through the summer, and beyond....

Be sure to check out our Music Night Specials in our menus at www.thebarberry.com

