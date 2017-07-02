The Barberry Presents: Claudette King

July 2nd 2:30 PM

$15 Cover



The Barberry is proud to present Claudette King, daughter of the Legendary BB King. Claudette will be backed by the legendary Sonny Hess Band on July 2nd at 2:30 pm. Claudette puts on a feisty and fun show paying tribute to her dad, a show you surely won’t want to miss. Reservations are recommended.



Call (503) 857-0457 to order your tickets now!



McMinnville, OR, July 2, 2017 fresh off the stage at the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival. Claudette King will be backed by the legendary Sonny Hess Band on July 2nd at 2:30pm at The Barberry Restaurant on 3rd & Galloway, downtown McMinnville.



Claudette King, dubbed "The Bluz Queen" is the youngest daughter of THEE Ultimate Blues Master, B. B. King and, if familial genes count for anything, she is "On to something." Claudette King can be described as dynamic, amplified and downright sassy. She exudes a confidence that perhaps was born of her struggle to prove who she is and at the same time carve out her own identity. Inheriting her father’s gift for music, Claudette sang in glee clubs and the choir of Reverend Brown's Baptist church growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. "My inspiration is my dad", says Claudette, who was also mindful of how her father was constantly on the international concert circuit as the tireless Ambassador of the Blues. Listening to the radio and her mother’s collection of record albums, she soaked up the joyous singing of notables like Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, and Mahalia Jackson.

