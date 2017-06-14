Location: The Barberry Map: 645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5038570457 Email: steve@kaosmac.com Website: http://KAOS MAC, LLC All Dates: May 24, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aimee Palacios

May 31, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice

Jun 7, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sonny Hess with Lisa Mann

Jun 14, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Satellite Blooms

Jun 21, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ellen Whyte

Jun 28, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice



The Barberry Presents Aimee Palacios

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us on the Patio and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm. Come and enjoy dinner and enterainment on the back patio. We have the following great artists coming up:



Stay tuned for more acts for the summer and beyond...



Be sure to check out our Music Night Specials in our menus at www.thebarberry.com